ISLAMABAD - A cop of Islamabad police shot dead his colleague over property dispute while two females including a 13-year-old girl were raped in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

According to details, a dispute between two cops of Islamabad police namely Asim and Bakht Munir was going on over ownership of a flat number 14, Block 3, at G-6/1 Sector since long. On the day of incident, a brawl occurred between the duo on which Asim shot dead Bakhat Munir and fled from the scene.

They said police reached at the crime scene and shifted the dead body to hospital for autopsy.

A murder case was registered with Police Station Aabpara against the accused while DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed also ordered police to arrest the accused.

In Rawalpindi, a man raped a girl in Dhoke Syedan Moza Maira and fled from the scene. Kahuta police registered a case against the rapist namely Faisal Yaqoob and started investigation.

Similarly, Murree police held two men on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl and recording objectionable scenes in mobile phone. The accused have been identified as Shahzeb and Muhammad Imran against whom a rape case was also registered.