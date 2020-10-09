Share:

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh on Thursday directed the MS DHQ Teaching Hospital to hold weekly medical board meetings for special persons and ensure presence of ENT specialists so that they could not face any difficulty in obtaining certificates.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held here to look into the issues of special persons.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director Social Welfare Shiraz Warraich, District Officer Special Education Shahid Mukhtar and others. Later on, representatives of special persons conveyed their concerns to the DC.