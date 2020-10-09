Share:

Rawalpindi - Police have booked Farrukh Khokhar under offences of terrorism and delivering hate speech, informed sources on Thursday.

The case was registered on complaint of SHO SI Jawad Shah against Farrukh Khohar, son of Haji Imtiaz Ali aka Taji Khokhar, with Police Station (PS) Airport under Anti-Terrorism Act-1997-6-2 (f) and 505 (2) of Pakistan Penal Code.

According to contents of FIR, the SHO PS Airport SI Jawad Shah stated that Farrukh Khohar, via a video circulating on social media, threatened SP Potohar Division Syed Ali of dire consequences besides intending or likely to stir up sectarian hatred through “threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour,” SHO stated. He said Farrukh also threatened of launching a Punjabi movement against the government and police.

Spokesman to CPO confirmed the development. He said the accused would be arrested soon.

It may be noted that a team of police, under supervision of SP Syed Ali, raided Dera Taji Khokhar and held Farrukh Khokhar on charges of violating Fourth Schedule.

ATC discharged Farrukh Khokhar in the case and he uploaded a video on social media while hurling threats of dire consequences towards Syed Ali, SP Potohar Division.