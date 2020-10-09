Share:

TIMERGARA - Women discussed various issues at an open forum (Kuli Kutchehri) at Timergara Rest House on Thursday.

The event was coordinated by Ms Shawana Haleem, Assistant Commissioner (under training), while MPA Dr Sumaira Shams was the chief guest. Women representatives of various departments attended the event.

Discussing the purpose of the forum for women, Shawana Haleem said that with the collaboration of Social Welfare Department, the district administration had arranged the event to bridge the gap between the government machinery and the womenfolk.

Main issues highlighted on the occasion included appointing female staff in passport office as well as female Class-IV staff in the Education Department, health-related issues like provision of BHUs, regularisation and recruitment of LHWs on merit, provision of equipment and medicines in labour room at the DHQ Hospital Timergara, establishing separate reporting centers for females in police stations, ensuring women’s jobs according to the quota in various departments, approving service structure for nurses, deputing female staff in all girls schools, colleges, establishing separate section for women in Timergra NADRA office, deputing female staff in Rescue 1122, construction of waiting rooms, washrooms in all government offices, recruiting female staff for ultrasound in DHQ Hospital Timergara, establishing women police station in Timergara, establishment of population centers at Timergara, Mian Banda, and Naway Kalay, violation of merit in appointment of LHWs.

, reservation of quota in medical colleges for female students of Lower Dir, scholarship for poor female students, establishing computer lab and construction of hall in Women Technical College, Khema.