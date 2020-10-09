Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Com­missioner (DC) En­gineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that funds of Rs 45 million has been allocated for re­pairing of city roads in order to resolve traffic related issues. During his visit of different areas of the district to check ongoing repair­ing work on roads here on Thursday, Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that all possible resources were being utilized for beautification of the district. He said that public facilitation was top priority of the pro­vincial government and no negligence would be tolerated in this con­text. He said that funds of the Rs 45 million has been allocated for re­pairing of the different roads of the district to resolve traffic issues. He said that special fo­cus would be given on beautification of the district adding that en­try and exit points of the district would be made beautiful. He said that steps were under­way for renovation and beautification of roads.