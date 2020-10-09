Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that the anti-graft authority is working hard to make Pakistan corruption free.

While chairing a meeting in Islamabad, he said that the hard work, commitment, transparency and merit are being appreciated by Transparency International Pakistan, World Economic Forum and other, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption and to nab corrupt elements.

He said that the quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB will be further improved due to establishment of NAB’s first Forensic Science Lab in Islamabad. He said that all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis are available at this Lab.

Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal further said that NAB strongly believes in “Zero Corruption, 100pc Development”. NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being considered as national duty.

The Chairman also mentioned that Gillani and Gallop Survey had indicated that 59 percent people have shown confidence upon NAB. He said that NAB has introduced new concept of “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case officer and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

He said that NAB is the only organisation with whom China signed an agreement (MoU) to oversee projects being undertaken under CEPC. He said that NAB engaged youth in order to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early stage and signed MoU with HEC. He said that NAB is the first Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

This was recognition of NAB’s excellent work. He said that NAB Ordinance 1999’s preamble emphasises to nab corrupt and recover looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs. 466 billion since its inception and its overall conviction ration is about 86.8 percent which is one of the best conviction ratios as compared to other anti corruption agencies in Pakistan.

