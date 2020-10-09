Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government is working on elimination of unnecessary regulations and improving tax system to facilitate the business community. Talking to a delegation of leading industrialists of the country here, he said a series of meetings with the business community will be held so that the process of reform and facilitation can further be pursued.

Members of the delegations appreciated the Karachi package, the government's policy and initiatives for industries and promotion of small and medium enterprises in the country.

Earlier in a statement, PM Imran Khan said the incumbent government's manifesto is to practically serve masses. He said the government organizations should be bound to serve people as governance system is linked with better coordination between public and government organizations.

In this context, Pakistan Citizen's Portal (PCP), the largest network of registering complaints, has become fully functional in the country on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the Prime Minister Office, responsibilities have been assigned to 8864 dashboards of officers on Citizen Portal in all the provinces. A letter has also been dispatched to over 8864 government offices. Government officers have been directed to register complaints of the weak segments through their dashboards. The officers have also been given special instructions to facilitate senior citizens, widows, women and special persons.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Delivery Unit also sent a code of conduct to government organizations. The citizens will not have to go to the concerned department now, rather staff of any nearby government office will be obligated to register complaint of a citizen.

The government organizations will be supposed to send complaint of the citizen to the department concerned. This decision has been taken in view of the non-availability of internet service in different areas.

It is pertinent to mention here that since October 2018, Pakistan Citizen's Portal has been successfully providing remote connectivity with government authorities to a large number of people in the country. It has proved a vibrant tool for raising issues pertaining to governance and service delivery.