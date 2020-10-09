Share:

ATTOCK - This government never believed in hollow slogans and lip service and is taking revolutionary and practical steps for the well-being of the people by ensuring the provision of basic facilities to them. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to this journalist in Attock. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval for the provision of gas facility to 14 villages of Attock and Rs 330 million have been allocated to materialise this project. Malik Amin Aslam said the villages which will have gas facility include Durdad, Saqabad, Arang, Dhok Kawa, Tarbethi, Pirkot, Bolianwal, Pind Tarer, Kahutra, Sheenbagh Khurd, Sheenbagh Kalan, Dheri Chohan, Dheri Kot and Dhok Khata. SAPM said that work orders have been issued and soon work on this project will be started. He said that besides this 45 water filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Tehsil Attock and Hazro to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the people to control waterborne diseases. He said that provision of gas facility to more than 20 villages of Tehsil Jand, Pindigheb and Fatehjang has already been given.

which include Ziarat, Parriot, Kharriot, Bela, Bhandar Lohrian, Bhandar Karam Sher, Bhander Toda, Bhandar Tahallian, Jaba, Thathi, Uchhri, Rangli, Surag, Maghian, Saidran, Ghari Hassu Khan, Bhal Seydan, Burj, Kharala Khurd, Ajuwalla, Charat, Kharala Kallan, Feroz Wali, Makiaal, Gulyal and all adjoining localities.