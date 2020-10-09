Share:

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that implementation of merit and transparency will not only improve the performance of institutions but it also promote talented people.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Women Wing Balochistan led by PTI Central Vice President Fehmida Kausar Jamali at Governor House Quetta.

Governor Balochistan said that present government believed in balanced development and intends to provide all basic amenities to the people in all remote districts of the province.

Fehmida Jamali said it’s time to improve higher education standards in all universities of Baluchistan so that students should at par with other provinces in all the manner.

“We have ample opportunities in our province which can lead us towards economic stability which should be tapped, in this regard, necessary direction may be given”, she added.

Jamali also said that the dream of economic revolution in society can be ensured only if women are economically independent, because women will play important role in the development of society.

“Economically integrated and stable women can play an important role in the socio-economic development of the country,” she added.