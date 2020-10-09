Share:

The woman was driving late on Wednesday night outside the Eastern city of Lahore with her two children when her vehicle ran out of fuel. She phoned the police for help, but before they arrived, two men took her and her children out of the vehicle at gunpoint and raped her in a field along the highway.

This incident happened a couple of days ago but this is not a new incident. Every two days later it happens and then everyone forgets the incident, which is why today every innocent girl or woman becomes a symbol of rape. If we continue to do this, we will never be able to save a single woman in the country.

Now we need cameras to protect girls in school, colleges and universities. We should also hang the rapist.

MARYAM AFTAB KHAN,

Karachi.