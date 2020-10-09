Share:

An Su-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft was used to test-fire a domestically developed new-generation anti-radiation missile (NGARM), RUDRAM, off the country’s east coast. The missile has the ability to detect enemy radars on the ground and hit targets with pinpoint accuracy.

Amidst the continuing standoff with China, India on Friday tested its anti-radiation missile, RUDRAM, from an Su-30 Mk1 fighter aircraft to secure its long borders.

RUDRAM is the first home-grown anti-radiation missile developed in the country. With this, India has established the capability to develop long-range air-launched anti-radiation missiles to take on enemy targets, communication sites, and other radio frequency (RF) emitting targets.

— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) October 9, 2020

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who took to Twitter to announce the success, described it as a “remarkable achievement”.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 9, 2020

The missile is enabled with broadband capability, allowing it to choose a target among a range of emitters that it sees at that point in time. It can detect frequencies from 100 km away and strike at any range between 100 and 250 km.

As per the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile has INS-GPS navigation with a Passive Homing Head for the final attack.

It added that it is a potent weapon for the Indian Air force for destruction of enemy targets, effectively from long standoff ranges.

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 9, 2020

​"The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pinpoint accuracy. The Passive Homing Head can detect, classify and engage targets over a wide band of frequencies as programmed", it said.

India has conducted a slew of missile tests recently. Successful tests of laser-guided anti-tank missiles and Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles have also been conducted.