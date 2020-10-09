Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of Jamiat Ulema e Islam (JUI) paid a condolence visit to Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah over the death of his mother at his house here on Thursday. The delegation was comprised of Senator Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman, JUI provincial General Secretary Maulana Rashid Mehmood, Maulana Nasir Mehmood, Maulana Ghayas, Aslam Ghori and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)’s provincial President Shah Mohammed Shah, according to a communiqué. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, provincial minister Awais Shah, MPA Munawar Wassan were also present on the occasion. They also condoled with Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.