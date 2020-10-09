Share:

ISLAMABAD - She gave birth to a little girl six weeks ago. And Katy Perry was eager to get back to work on Wednesday as she returned to the American Idol judges panel. The 35 year old singer looked sensational in a cow print ensemble as she flashed a smiled alongside Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Never one to shy away from playing with fashion, Katy donned a black-and-white blouse with matching slacks and a long train. She added a wide-brim, finger-less gloves and a pair of pumps to complete the monochrome ensemble.

Katy wore her platinum blonde hair in loose curls above her shoulders with a pair of thick black earrings in her ears.