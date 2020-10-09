Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday said that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is in contact with all concerned departments and all facilities would be privided for processions in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). “I will be monitoring all arrangements myself and all stakeholders would be taken on board,” the Administrator passed these remarks while talking to delegations of Ahle Sunnat Rabita Council and Dawat-e-Islami at his office here. Dawat-e-Islami delegation was led by Muhammad Yaqoob Attari while coordinator Muhammad Hanif, Owais Raza Attari and Imran Attari were also present on the occasion. The delegation discussed matter relating to arrangements of Rabiul Awwal’s processions and requested the Administrator to complete the arrangements at the earliest.