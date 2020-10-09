Share:

Peshawar - The Syndicate of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Thursday approved recommendations of appointment by various selection boards including professors, associate professors, assistant professors and lecturers at different constituent institutes.

The 34th meeting of the Syndicate of KMU Peshawar, held here in the Vice Chancellor Secretariat, was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq. Besides other members of the syndicate Registrar KMU Prof Dr Saleem Gandapur, Justice (Retd) Nisar Hussain, Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jamil, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Finance and Secretary Establishment representatives attended the meeting.

After threadbare discussion, all decisions were made by consensus. The meeting approved recommendations of appointment by various selection boards including professors, associate professors, assistant professors and lecturers at different constituent institutes.

The meeting also approved the KMU Benevolent Employees Welfare Association Rules 2020 along with approval of Dr Haider, Director IPMR, as chairman KMU Grievances Committee. In the light of the recommendations of the meetings of affiliation committee various institutes of paramedics, nursing and physiotherapy were also approved. The revised rates of financial assistance to employees, who died in the line of duty, and rules of KMU Institute of Public Health evening shift were also approved.