Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) will jointly prepare a development package for tribal district Mohmand.

The package will consist of projects of road infrastructure, health facilities, clean drinking water and other projects of public welfare. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan will announce the said development package during his visit to Mohmand to be scheduled in near future.

This was revealed in a call on meeting of Chairman WAPDA Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzzamil Hussain with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan at CM Secretariat. Matters related to the under-construction Mohmand Dam also came under discussion.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Energy and Power Department Zubair Khan and other high ups of WAPDA were also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister was briefed about the progress so far made on the under-construction Mohmand Dam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan termed Mohmand Dam project as a significant project for the development of not only District Mohmand but for the entire area and said with the completion of Mohmand Dam a new era of development and prosperity would usher in the area. He said it would give boost to agriculture sector in the area as well as enhance prospects for generating electricity.

The Chief Minister said that Mohmand Dam project would also create maximum employment opportunities and the local people would be given first priority for hiring against non-technical jobs in the project.

Mahmood Khan said the development package to be announced for district Mohmand would prove helpful to provide basic amenities of life to the local population at their door steps. Matters relating to supply of clean drinking water to Peshawar city and various ongoing hydro power projects in the province also came under discussion during the meeting.