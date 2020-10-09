Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) on Thursday directed the ministry to resolve land issue of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

The standing committee met here Thursday under the chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA) Najeeb-ud-Din Awaisi.

The committee discussed matters of unresolved land issue of FUUAST, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) implementation on regulating the fee and repatriation of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) employees.

While briefing the committee, acting registrar of the FUUAST said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) authorities had not yet issued NOC to the newly constructed University Campus for provision of electricity connection.

The committee directed the ministry of FE&PT to convene meeting with all stakeholders, including CDA, to resolve the issues regarding land NOC, exemption of rent charges and access road as its building had already been constructed and also discuss it in CDA board meeting. The Committee also directed the CDA to bring complete details of conversion of agricultural land into commercial land in the next meeting.

Discussing regularization of fee of private schools the chairperson PEIRA briefed the committee on previous recommendations of the committee regarding PEIRA.

She said that PEIRA announced its Interim Fee Determination Policy for implementation in Private Schools as per orders of Supreme Court.

The committee directed to display/upload list of all registered/unregistered private schools on their website for awareness of general public.

The committee also directed the ministry to repatriate all teachers of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) from different ministries/divisions/organizations to resolve the issues of shortage of staff in Islamabad schools and colleges.

The Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) also briefed the committee that lots of posts of different cadres were lying vacant but unfortunately the PC-4 of HEC new building was not completed so the HEC was faceing problems. He added that PC-4 would be completed very soon, hopefully at the end of December, 2020.

The committee suggested to put the agenda item on HEC Implementation Committee for further consideration.

The Members of the committee included MNAs namely, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Ali Khan, Umar Aslam Khan, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Ms. Ghazala Saifi, Ms. Tashfeen Safdar, Mrs. Farrukh Khan, Ms. Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Ms. Wajiha Akram. Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education & Professional Training Division besides officials of the Federal Education & Professional Training Division, FDE, HEC, CDA and WAPDA, also attended the meeting.