LAHORE - The National Resilience Day was observed on Thursday (October 8) to mark the 15th anniversary of the tragic October 2005 earthquake. The day was observed to pay tribute to the martyrs and express solidarity with victims of the earthquake. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special ceremonies were organised to commemorate the natural calamity and special prayers were offered for the martyrs.