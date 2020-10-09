Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to review the prevailing Covid-19 sit uation in the country and formulate a comprehensive response to check any possible resurgence of the pandemic in the coming days.

Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired the NCOC meeting here on Thursday. The decision was taken in view of the increasing number of fresh Covid-19 cases across the country and to ensure public health and safety.

According to officials, the forum decided that the review report will be shared with all the stakeholders for their input and after consensus, an implementation strategy will be issued in the next few days.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar emphasized that public safety is of utmost importance. He said that success of the national anti-Covid efforts should not be allowed to go waste. The health experts apprised the forum of the pattern and prevalence of possible second wave in the world and particularly in the region.

Meanwhile, federal capital’s Covid-19 tally rose to 17,009 after it reported 73 new cases during the past 24 hours, according to the government’s coronavirus portal. The capital also reported three more deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to 187.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported two more cases of coronavirus while Azad Jammu and Kashmir confirmed 25 cases, taking their tallies to 3,886 and 2,937 respectively.

Sindh reported 376 coronavirus cases and 6 deaths during the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the provincial tally has risen to 139,571 while the death toll is 2,541.

Furthermore, another 1,087 people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of recoveries to 302,375.

According to the official sources, 497 patients are in critical condition at present. Punjab recorded 124 new coronavirus cases and two more fatalities during the last 24 hours. This has taken its total number of cases to 100,272 and the death toll to 2,247. More than 96,500 people have recovered from the virus in the province so far.