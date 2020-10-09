Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) will organise one-day International Iqbal Conference on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal on 9th November.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest in conference, an official told APP on Thursday.

The conference would shed light on contributions of Poet of East to Urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan.

He said that eminent scholar from all over Pakistan and abroad will express their views on Poet of East at this conference.

From Allama Iqbal’s family Justice (Retd) Begum Nasira Javed Iqbal, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Muneeb Iqbal and Iqbal Salah-ud-din would attend the conference.