Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has said that no further delay in construction of new building in the Punjab Assembly will be tolerated. “I will inspect construction work every week myself,” he said during his visit to the under-construction Assembly building. He was accompanied by Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti and Buildings Department officers. He issued directions for completion of the building in all respects at the earliest. Earlier, President Lahore High Court Bar Tahir Nasrullah Warraich and Vice-President Barrister Saeed Nagra called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi in the Assembly Chambers and exchanged views with him about matters of mutual interest and legislation. Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja and Secretary Punjab Assembly Mohammad Khan Bhatti were also present during the meeting. On a demand for establishing dispensary in the Lahore High Court, Ch Parvez Elahi asked Law Minister Mohammad Raja to do the needful at the earliest.