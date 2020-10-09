Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Locust Control Center (NLCC) surveyed around 148,981 hectares area of land during the past twenty-four hours and carried out locust control operation in Sindh province. According to press statement issued here on Thursday by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, no locust was found in the provinces of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Balochistan. However, the presence of locust was only observed in Jamshoro in Sindh, where anti-locust operation was carried out on 10 hectares of land. During the past 6 months, the locust control operations have been carried out on 1,134,145 hectares of land across the country.