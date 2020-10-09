Share:

ISLAMABAD - Above 350 posts of different cadres in Higher Education Commission (HEC) are vacant and the commission will abolish below BPS-16 posts, HEC chairman said on Thursday.

Chairman HEC Dr. Tariq Banuri while giving a briefing to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on vacant posts said that above 312 BPS scale posts are vacant in the commission.

He also said that four posts of MP scale and 65 of the project are also vacant. Chairman said that the majority of these posts are below grade 16 which is not required to HEC.

He said that the commission need the people having abilities in research and other educational matters and “we are abolishing the posts which are not required with the commission.”

He also said that PC-4 of HEC new building is not complete so that’s why HEC faced problems.

He added that PC-4 will be completed very soon, hopefully at the end of December, 2020.

Meanwhile, HEC appointed Dr. Shaista Sohail, a BPS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service has joined the HEC as its Executive Director. With a doctorate in International Relations from Geneva School of Diplomacy, Switzerland and Master’s in Economics from Punjab University, Dr. Shaista Sohail brings with her diverse experience of serving at national and international levels.

Starting her career as a Lecturer in Economics at Government College for Women Okara, she joined Civil Service of Pakistan in 1985 with her first assignment as Assistant Commissioner Karachi South.

Her key postings include Joint Secretary, Policy and Planning, Ministry of Industries; Member Estate CDA; Joint Secretary, Debt Management/ Japan EAD; Additional Secretary to the President of Pakistan; Special Secretary Cabinet; Secretary Statistics; and Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

In WTO Geneva, her abilities were recognised internationally when she was made the consensus Chairperson of the Working Party on GATS Rules from amongst 150 countries. She also won the “Best Contributor” Award from ITC Geneva in 2007 Chamonix France.