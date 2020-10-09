Share:

Pakistan on Friday has imposed ban in order to block TikTok, because the media platform failed to abide by requests from the authorities, according to sources.

Islamabad previously said that the app has an obligation "to moderate the socialisation and content within legal and moral limits" as per existing Pakistani laws.

The telecommunications regulatory body of Pakistan issued a notice back in July, stating it was a "final warning" to the ByteDance-owned app, urging TikTok to "put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality through its social media application".