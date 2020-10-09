Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse fields including trade and economic ties. The consensus to this effect was emerged during a telephonic conversation between the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on Thursday. On the occasion, the two sides exchanged views on wide ranging topics of mutual interest including cooperation at the United Nations, ASEAN and other multilateral fora. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi appreciated Pakistan's positive contribution in facilitation of the Afghan peace process. Congratulating the Foreign Minister Marsudi on Indonesia's successful leadership at the UNSC during its term of presidency in August 2020, Shah Mahmood Qureshi highlighted the importance of continued efforts by all to preserve peace and stability in different parts of the world.