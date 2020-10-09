Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday held a telephone call with his Malaysian counterpart Dato Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein wherein both the leaders called for close bilateral cooperation to overcome challenges brought by COVID-19.

Reaffirming the excellent ties between Pakistan and Malaysia, the two foreign ministers agreed to further strengthen ties and cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s strong desire to further enhance the strategic partnership with Malaysia and deepen bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, education, science and technology, and people-to-people contacts.

He appreciated the efforts of Malaysian government in ensuring the well-being of Pakistani community residing in Malaysia.

The foreign minister assured that Malaysian nationals in Pakistan would be extended all possible assistance by the Pakistani authorities.

He also wished success to Malaysia for the forthcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit 2020 in December.