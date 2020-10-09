Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 317,595. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,552.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 661 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 139,571coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,330 in Punjab, 38,219 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,122 in Islamabad, 15,480 in Balochistan, 2,980 in Azad Kashmir and 3,893 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,795,287 coronavirus tests and 33,898 in last 24 hours. 302,708 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 493 patients are in critical condition.