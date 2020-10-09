Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said those doing the politics of agitation want to divert public attention from the plunder and loot made in their tenures. He stated this while talking to MPAs including Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Umer Farooq, Shahbaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad Chohan and Malik Taimur who called on him at his office and apprised the chief minister about the problems of their constituencies.

Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umer, Shafqat Mahmood, Fawad Chaudhary, chief whip in national assembly Malik Amir Dogar and Advisor to PM Shehzad Akbar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Friday and discussed different matters of mutual interest. They presented different proposals for public welfare schemes. Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and Secretary Local Government gave briefings to the participants.

CM deplored domination of personal interest over national interest, adding that those involved in negative politics now have had ignored the fundamental needs of the people in their tenure. The nation knows the raison d'être of the opposition's alliance and real faces of opposition leaders have been fully exposed, he said and added the opposition is bent upon creating hurdles in the journey of development. Usman Buzdar emphasised the PTI-led government is committed to eliminating corruption and reiterated that accountability is a national mission which won't be compromised by the government. Meanwhile, consultations with parliamentarians have been given importance to ensure composite development of the province, concluded the CM.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the healthy life is directly interlinked with a healthy mind and added that increase in the number of patients suffering from mental illness has been witnessed due to poverty, illiteracy and lack of socio-economic security.

In his message, the CM added that unnecessary and extreme use of mobile phones and computers may also lead to mental disorder. There is no doubt that chances of mental diseases are increased because of people living an unnatural life. A balanced life helps in maintaining mental health, he added. Meanwhile, recreational activities, conducive environment and exercises are important for mental health, he said. Treatment of patients suffering from mental illness is a part of government priorities and they are being provided with the best treatment facilities, he added. We should commit that organised efforts will be continued for the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from mental diseases, concluded the chief minister.

Talking on the occasion, the CM emphasized that practical steps have been taken for composite development of the province and assured that no area will remain deprived of development process adding that authority will be devolved at the grassroots. Meanwhile, a target has been fixed to complete 1394 ongoing development projects in the current fiscal year while a tax relief worth 56 billion rupees has also been given due to the corona situation, he added. However, the CM pointed out that the social sector budget has been sufficiently increased and taxes have been reduced while expanding tax-base. Supplementary grants worth 61 billion rupees have been rejected as the province is strictly following financial discipline, he emphasized.

The CM maintained the Punjab government will benefit from the guidance and experience of federal ministers. Punjab has formulated ease of doing business for the construction sector and the ratio of stamp duty has been decreased from 5 per cent to one per cent.

The CM assured the development work will also be done in the constituencies of NMAs and effective mechanism will be devised for the way forward. The MNAs are my companions as like the MPAs and their due rights will be given to them, he said. The people will be empowered through the new local bodies system, the CM added.

Federal Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that organized work will be done for public welfare while Federal Minister Asad Umer said that Punjab and the federal government will work in unison for providing facilities to the people. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary stated that devolution of power will help to solve public problems at their doorsteps and Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood stressed the government will come up to the expectations of the people in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran khan.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home) and administrative secretaries attended the meeting.