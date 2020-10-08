Share:

“If you tremble with indignation at every injustice, then you are a comrade of mine.”

— Che Guevara

On 9th October 1967 the legendary revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara was killed by the Bolivian army. Che Guevara was Argentinian by birth. Saying that he was a Cuban by spirit would be wrong. He was a true internationalist by spirit. After playing a key role in the Cuban revolution, he went on to other continents to internationalise the marxist revolution. First, he went to Congo. However, his experience there that he wrote in a book form ‘The African Disaster’ was a balance sheet of disaster.

Later on, he chose Bolivia as his battle field against capitalism and imperialism of the United States.It was here that the Bolivian army with the help of CIA caught him; killed him and then on 10th October presented his body before the public gaze. But while the body can be made dead with bullets, ideas do not die with bullets. Many revolutionaries today accept him as their ideologue in their struggle against oppression.