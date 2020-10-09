Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Golf Championship 2020 entered the final match play stage here on Thursday at Royal Palm Golf Course after completion of first two rounds contested on stroke play basis. M Munir of Rawalpindi Golf Club qualified for the Match Play Contest by emerging as the leader with two round scores of 65 and 73 and an overall aggregate of 138, six under par. Muhammed Alam of Defence Raya ended up at number two slot with his scores of 68 and 72, which gave him an aggregate of 140, two under par. Other notable performers were Muhammed Shabbir, Talat Ijaz, Talib Hussain, Ahmed Baig, M Tariq, M Rehman, M Shahazad and Matloob Ahmed. Eight contenders could not make it and were therefore out of the championship. The round one of the Match Play will be competed in the first half of the day today and those who emerge victorious will play the quarterfinals followed by semifinals on Saturday. At the end of the day on Saturday, those who succeed in remaining unbeaten enter the final stage of the Championship. The two finalists in professional category and finalists in amateur section will battle it out for supremacy on Sunday over 36 holes.