Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Roosevelt Hotel that is located in the heart of Manhattan has announced to permanently shut its doors from October 31 as the coronavirus pandemic has almost destroyed the hotel industry.

The notice by the administration stated, “Due to the current economic impacts, after almost 100 years of welcoming guests to The Grand Dame of New York, The Roosevelt Hotel, is regretfully closing its doors permanently as of Oct 31, 2020.”

"We have been honored to serve alongside our wonderful staff and to be a part of our many guests’ and clients’ lives and celebrations, who have graced us over these past nine decades," it further said.

The notice on the website stated that the hotel was working on alternative accommodations for guests with future reservations.

"We have enjoyed being as much a part of our guests’ stories as we have been an integral part of the history of Midtown Manhattan since 1924," it further read.

Later, the notice was removed from the website but the hotel’s is not taking any reservations after October 31.

The hotel, named after United States (US) former President Theodore Roosevelt, was constructed by Niagara Falls businessman Frank A Dudley. It was inaugurated on September 23, 1924.

In 1999, PIA had purchased the building in $36.5 million.

Currently, the cost of the hotel stands around $1 billion. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has also offered to buy the building.