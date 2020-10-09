Share:

ISLAMABAD - The imports of plastic materials into the country has witnessed an increase of 3.78 per cent during the first two months of current financial year 2020-21, as compared to the imports of last year. Pakistan imported plastic materials of worth $330.486 million during July-August (2020-21) as compared to the imports of $318.449 million during July-August (2019-20), showing growth of 3.78 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In term of quantity, Pakistan imported 317,873 metric tonnes of plastic materials during the period under review as compared to the imports of 237,454 metric tonnes during corresponding period of last year, showing increase of 33.87 per cent in term of quantity. On year-on year basis, the import of plastic materials however witnessed decreased of 3.54 per cent in August 2020, as compared to the imports of the same month of last year. The plastic imports during August 2020 were recorded at $154.687 million against the imports of $160.360 million in August 2019. On month-on-month basis, the plastic materials imports also decreased by 12.01 per cent during August 2020 as compared to the imports of $175.799 million in July 2020, the PBS data revealed.