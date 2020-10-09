Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and K-Electric (K-E) have Thursday signed heads of agreement for the supply of 150 MMCFD RLNG to 900 MW Bin Qasim Power Station III (BQPS-III) power plant. In accordance with the decision of Government of Pakistan, MD Pakistan LNG Limited, Mr. Masood Nabi and Karachi Electric CEO Moonis Alvi have signed Heads of Agreement for supply of RLNG to 900 MW KE BQPS-III power plant, announced by Pakistan LNG Limited via tweet. BQPS-III power plant will have 2 units. Unit-1 and Unit-2 are expected to commission in March 2021 and November 2021 respectively. PLL will supply up to 150 MMCFD RLNG to these power plants aimed at providing economical, cleaner & reliable power to Karachi, the PLL said. According the details provided by the KE, BQPSIII, a hi tech and state 900MW Combined Cycle Power Plant is in execution phase, located inside Bin Qasim Power Complex near Port Qasim Karachi. The plant will be on dual fuel, which may be fired on Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) and HSD as well. The power plant will also improve overall fleet efficiency, availability & reliability. The complex Gross efficiency is 59% on LHV, the K-E said.

BQPS-III Project also includes up gradation and expansion of four Grid Stations located at Korangi, Landhi,Pipri andQayyum Abad. There are 2 gas turbines with a capacity of 300 MW Each with 2 Steam Turbines of 150 MW each on a single shaft from SIEMENS, Germany, said the KE. The Gas Turbines are equipped with dry low NOx technology which reduces the effect of greenhouse emissions and thus is more environmentally friendly. Siemens AG and Harbin Electric China are the joint venture for Equipment Supply. Siemens AG will supply Gas Turbines, Steam Turbines, Generators, and Condensers, whereas Harbin Electric is responsible to supply HRSG, Transformers, Grid station equipment and other Balance of Plant equipment. Construction Contract is assigned to Harbin Electric for Power Plant and associated Grids Civil, Mechanical and E&I works. Consultant of the Project is the consortium of Tractable Engineering GmbH, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd (NESPAK) and Renewable Resources (Pvt.) Ltd. While Environment Consultant is Global Environmental Management Services. It will also include 2 x SGT5-4000F gas turbines and two ST installed in two 450 MW combined-cycle power generating units. BQPS-III will replace low efficiency and 30-years old unit 3 & 4 of BQPS-I (de-rated capacity of 150 MW each).