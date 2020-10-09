Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar organised a ceremony to celebrate 68th birthday of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in the metropolis. PTI Karachi’s President Khurrum Sher Zaman, MNA Fahim Khan and a large number of PTI workers participated in the birthday celebrations. A cake was cut to celebrate birthday of the PM. Khurrum Sher Zaman, on the occasion, said that Imran Khan gave a new direction to youth of the country. He paid tributes to the PM for his 25 years’ political struggle. MNA Fahim Khan said that the country was on the path to development in the leadership of the PM. He said, ‘PM will make Pakistan a developed country.’ MPA Raja Azhar felicitated the PM on his birthday and prayed for his health and life.