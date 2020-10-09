Share:

RAWALPINDI - Institute of Food and Nutritional Sciences (IF&NS) organised a seminar on “Global Trends for Food Professionals” at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday. Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman Vice chancellor of the university participated as a chief guest while Nasir Hameed, Senior Corporate Director, Acadian Seaplants ltd (ASL) Canada as a guest speaker. All Dean, Directors, Faculty Members, PhD and MPhil students, researchers and the professionals from the industries were also present in the event. While talking to the participants Mr. Nasir Hameed said that there is a large gap between our education and professional field if we want to prosper we have to relate our education with the field. He said that professionals should change according to the field requirement. World is moving fast towards advanced food technology replacing the conventional and traditional methods with the advanced non-conventional methods like commercialisation, food safety, pet food technical services, sustainability of food safety, brand management and aquaculture. The Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said in his concluding remarks that Covid-19 has changed the trends of the world and we have to change accordingly. He said that in Pakistan, commercialisation and advancements are being ignored in all fields.