Share:

ISLAMABAD - A joint team of Secretariat Police and Crime Investigation Department have solved the blind murder case of 11-year-girl who was found hanging with a wall at her house in Bari Imam area, by arresting three suspected killers.

“The troika identified as Muhammad Khurshid, Shah Sawar and Syed Hammad stormed into house of Aqsa while seeing her alone at home and attempted to assault her sexually but suffocated her to death when she recognised them and made noise,” they said. Earlier, a case was registered against unknown killers with PS Secretariat on complaint of father of deceased girl. A spokesman of Islamabad police also shared with media that officials of Police Station (PS) Secretariat along with CIA of Islamabad police have held three suspected killers who had confessed to have committed the crime. He said the killers first suffocated the girl to death and later on hanged her body with wall to show as if she committed suicide. He added the suspected killers were held by two special teams led by DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed and SP City Umer Khan. IG Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan constituted the two police teams tasking them to trace out killers, he said.

Talking to The Nation, SP City Umer Khan said that the three suspected killers are residents of Bari Imam and attempted to assault 11-year-old girl sexually while finding her alone at home. He said they killed girl her in order to hide their crime and hanged her body to portray murder as suicide.

He said Khurshid is a notorious child rapist as he earlier sodomised a child in 2011 in limits of PS Secretariat and a court awarded him jail sentence.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan appreciated the efforts of DIG Waqar and SP Umer and their teams for netting criminals involved in the heinous crime.