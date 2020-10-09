Share:

LAHORE - A large number of processions were taken out in the provincial metropolis to mark the Day of Arbaeen and relive the great sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) – grandson of the last Prophet of Allah Muhammad (PBUH) to challenge the forces of injustice, oppression and cruelty in society and trials and tribulations, faced by his family.

Various processions started form different parts of the city and culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah and shrine of Bibi Pak Daman in the city.

The devotees, clad in black and carrying standards of different colours, chanted ‘Labaik Ya Hussain’ during their journey. With improved law and order under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, greater number of processions were recorded in the recent history of Lahore. The Day of Arbaeen marks forty days after Day of Ashura (10th Muharram) when Imam Hussain (RA) was martyred at Karbala during the 7th century.

The day is observed to glorify sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), who stood for social justice and Islamic principles.

Hazrat Imam Hussian (RA) has become a universal symbol of righteousness, human dignity and social justice. The forces of oppression of that time had martyred Imam Hussain (RA) to stifle the opposition to their corrupt rule, but they never realised that Hussain’s message would live for eternity as Imam’s sister Zainab (RA) and son Ali Ibne Hussain spread Hussain’s message in the world.

The Day of Arbaeen is observed in memory of the day when the family of Imam Hussain (RA) travelled long distances to reach Karbala again to mourn the death and pay homage to the Imam on his sacrifice.

The mourning family had travelled to Najaf, the resting place of the fourth Caliph of Islam and Hussain’s father Hazrat Ali (RA) to Karbala – an 80-kilometre stretch- and, it is said, it has become a tradition among the devotees of Hussain (RA) to travel this stretch on foot to commemorate the journey of Hussain’s disciples and pay homage to the great son of Islam who gave eternal life to the religion of his grandfather – Muhammad (PBHU).