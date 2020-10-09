Share:

SUKKUR - The workers of Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP) organised protest rallies in Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad and other cities against the federal government’s decision to take over two of the islands in the coastal area of Karachi and formation of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority (PIDA) through a Presidential Ordinance.

The participants of the rallies accused the PPP Sindh government to handing over the islands to the federal government and threatened if the ordinance would not be reverted, then harsh reactions from the people of Sindh should be expected. They said the Sindh government had been playing a double game with the people of Sindh. They said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah were trying to cover up the issue.