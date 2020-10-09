Share:

The life of a man depends upon the attitude he holds. Life never remains intact for a person. It is a game of ups and downs. It is a bumpy road which ends when man is buried six feet under. Failure or success in life depends upon the person; how he copes with the circumstances. It is an amalgamation of various thoughts. Many people, despite having ample resources do not accumulate what they wish owing to their reactive attitude.

Life is not a piece of cake which can be eaten without any struggle. It is akin to an unending mountain whose one-stop seems like an end but in reality, it is a short break to brace yourself for another difficulty. Consistency is a factor which helps man succeed in life. Life is not a bed of roses, but full of thorns. Many people do not acquire acme in their lives and put forward a plethora of excuses. They indulge in a blame game.

For instance, if any aspirant fails in CSS, he incriminates the authorities and exam checkers instead of keeping an eye on his own preparation. He has a perception that because of his region, caste, or creed, he is unable to get through the competition. Truly speaking, life does not brook this kind of attitude. However, men with a proactive attitude are able to achieve everything in their lives. They know the art of turning their difficulties into opportunities. Their timely action and firm belief in God makes them prominent in the world. It is said, “God helps those who help themselves.” So, if one has to make progress, he must resort to proactive behaviour, come what may. He must overcome his flaws rather than blaming others for his defeat.

AWAIS GOPANG,

Sukkur.