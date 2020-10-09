Share:

MULTAN - Rescue 1122 on Thursday marked the National Resilience Day by arranging awareness walk and a flag march.

The day was observed in the memory of those who lost their lives or were injured in 2005 earthquake, and it was agreed that early preparations were necessary to handle any untoward incident.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah led the awareness walk and flag march, which began from Rescue 1122 station and finally culminated at vegetable market.

Participants of the rally prayed for the deceased of Oct-8, 2005 earthquake, and expressed their sympathies with the bereaved families.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that the service was available for citizens round the clock.

“Rescue 1122 has provided help to 536913 people during emergencies so far,” he said.

However, he reminded that at the same time training masses in dealing with emergencies was necessary.

He appealed to the citizens to receive training so that they could save themselves as well as others during accidents and calamities. Rescue 1122 officials, and a large number of rescuers participated in the awareness walk.