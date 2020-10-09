Share:

ISLAMABAD - See Prime, the entertainment platform launched by SEEME Production, has now released the award-winning popular short film ‘Nanu Aur Main’ starring veteran actor Qavi Khan and the talented SaboorAly, on its YouTube channel. Written and shot by Muhammad Belaal Imran and directed by Ali SohailJaura, the film features Erum (SaboorAly) raised by her grandfather (Qavi Khan) after her parent’s death. The two live happily together until it is time for Erum to pursue studies abroad, and they bid farewell with the promise to keep in touch through letters. Though, Erum gets caught up in her new life until one day she receives a letter from Nanu, forcing her to realize that it’s time to return home. ‘Nanuaur Main’ is a heartwarming tale about the bond between a grandfather and granddaughter and has been very well-received worldwide ever since its release.