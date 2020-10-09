Share:

KARACHI - The main procession of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was culminated peacefully at Iraninan Hussanian Imambargah after passing through its traditional routes on Thursday.

The main procession was carried out from Nishtar Park after the cleric highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala during address in Majlis-e-Aza which was attended by a large number of people including women and children.

The participants kept reciting Marsias throughout the procession to commemorate the great sacrifices of the martyrs. Passing through its traditional routes, the procession peacefully culminated at Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in locality of Kharadar. All the routes leading towards the culmination point were blocked with containers, commercial areas were closed and movement other than procession’ participants remained banned. A traffic plan was also devised by the traffic police while the vehicular traffic was also diverted to alternative routes to facilitate the commuters.

The pillion-ridding was banned across the city for 24 hours while the cellular service remained suspended from where the procession passed through.