FAISALABAD - City Traffic Police has formed another traffic education unit for launching an effective campaign to make people aware of the necessity of following traffic rules.

Muhammad Waqas will be In-charge of the unit in Saddar area, while Senior Traffic Warden Anayatullah will be the In-charge of city area’s unit.

“Necessary steps will be taken for creating awareness in people of all the four tehsils of Faisalabad district, namely Jarranwala, Tandlianwala, Sumundri, Chak Jhumra, Dijkot and Khurrianwala about traffic laws,” said CTO Muhammad Hassan Afzal here on Thursday. He further said that since Faisalabad was the third largest city of the country, one traffic education unit was insufficient for the city, so it had been decided to set up another unit for Saddar areas.

He said that the units would arrange awareness sessions about traffic laws in order to control the number of road accidents at transport stands including general bus stands, educational institutions and other public places.