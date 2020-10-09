Share:

ISLAMABAD - A three-member delegation of US Embassy in Islamabad on Thursday met with Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah at the Ministry of Interior to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

The delegation that was headed by US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler appreciated the efforts of Pakistan to successfully fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. The Interior Minister said that the government was trying its best to contain further spread of virus in the upcoming days. Both sides discussed the situation on the pandemic. The US delegation offered to devise two-dimensional plan of action on issues of mutual interest.

It said that mutual cooperation would benefit both the countries. The Minister welcomed the offer and said that Pakistan would make every possible effort to extend its support in this regard.

He said that relations between the two countries could be strengthened more through bilateral interactions and discussions.