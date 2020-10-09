Share:

NAWABSHAH - As many as 3,32,637 children up to the age of five would be immunised against polio during the 7-day special polio vaccination campaign commencing from October 26 to Nov 01, 2020.

Chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee held on Thursday to review the arrangements for the polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abrar Ahmed Jaffar called for adopting all possible steps to vaccinate every child up to the age of five years throughout the district. Heavy responsibility lies on the shoulders of Polio teams to work with dedication and sincerely to protect children from lifelong disability, he said and directed all related departments to fully cooperate with the health department in this regard.

He directed officials of local government, police, revenue and other concerned departments to attend the meetings convened to chalk out arrangements regarding anti-polio campaign at union council, tehsil and district level while in case of absence from the meetings, the staff and officials would face strict legal action. The DC insisted on the training of polio teams, preparing better micro-plan and maintaining a cool chain of vaccines in order to ensure universal coverage of children.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Yar Ali Jamali and focal person for polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that 3,32,637 children of up to the age of five years would be administered polio drops and for the purpose 8,089 mobile teams, 70 fix teams, 52 transit and 19 SMT teams were formed while micro-plan had been prepared and training of teams had started.

The meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee was attended by Regional Coordinator World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Alam Azad, Technical Officer WHO Dr Waseem Mahar, Additional District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali, Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, assistant commissioners of all tehsils of district SBA, officials of police, health and other concerned departments.