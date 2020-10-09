Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the administrations to alter strategies in the wake of changing weather to control dengue in the Cabinet Meeting on Dengue Control and Prevention at the Darbar Hall Civil Secretariat here on Thursday. Present in the meeting were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired,) Usman Younis, DG Health Dr Haroon Jehangir, whereas Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners joined via video link. Also in attendance were representatives of Punjab Police, Directorate General Public Relations, Civil Aviation Authority, Livestock Department, PHA, DHA, Rescue 1122, Special Branch, Higher Education Department, Local Government and Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC).

Usman Younis briefed the Minister on status of dengue prevention activities.

Other concerned department also shared their respective activities in the meeting.

The Health Minister said, “All the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to ensure data is updated on dashboard.

All departments must alter strategies in view of changing weather.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission must increase inspection of hospitals. There must be no shortage of medicines at all hospitals.

The teams must identify hot spots, so that larvacidal activities can be carried out.”

She said, “The PITB must update and data on dashboard on daily basis. The SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be implemented. Teams must intensify surveillance in affected areas.

All departments will have to work in synergy to control dengue in Punjab.

The government is trying its best to control dengue. The meetings of district bodies must be held on regular basis and the government is making all out efforts to control dengue. The Deputy Commissioners of districts with more cases need to ensure personal vigilance.

I appeal people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean and tidy.

Through a helpline, people are given awareness about dengue.“