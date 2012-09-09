

LONDON - Brazil on Saturday defended their unbeaten record in Paralympic five-a-side football, beating France 2-0 to clinch their third gold in three Games.Gabriel Da Silva converted a first-half penalty after skipper Ricardo Steinmetz Alves was brought down in the box, while Martin Baron deflected the rattling ball into his own net in the second to make sure of the win.Five-a-side football, which is played by blind and visually impaired footballers wearing eye masks with sighted goalkeepers, made its debut in 2004 at the Athens Paralympics and the South Americans have not been beaten since.At this year's competition at the Riverbank Stadium in east London, they did not concede a goal, while France had also come into the final with a clean sheet. But the scoreline could have been different had veteran goalkeeper Fabio Ribeiro de Vasconcelos not saved two penalties from David Labarre and Frederic Villeroux.At the other end, Alves -- nicknamed "Ricardinho" -- had two shots saved by French keeper Jonathan Grangier and another blocked, while Goncalves twice came close but shot wide.In the bronze medal match, Spain and Argentina were goalless after regulation time but the Europeans went on to win 1-0 after penalties.Meanwhile, Dutch wheelchair tennis ace Esther Vergeer on Friday stretched her remarkable unbeaten run to 470 matches as she struck Paralympic gold again, as South Africa's Natalie Du Toit swam her final race.