ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Science Museum will be established at Shakarparian for promotion of basic and fundamental research which may help in socio-economic development of the country.

Summary for approval of this project is submitted to the Ministry of Science and Technology, while allocation of land by Capital Development Authority (CDA) is under process, an official told APP.

Besides, establishment of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) science centre and museum at University of Karachi is also in pipeline.

According to official sources, establishment of five centres in different cities is also on the top priority of PSF. PSF will sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of Rome, National Science Foundation (NSF), Turkish Academy of Sciences, Sri Lanka and ECO- Institute of Environmental S&T (ECO-IEST) Iran for scientific and technological collaboration. An amount of Rs.2172.583 million has been allocated in PSDP 2013-14 for the projects of Ministry of Science and Technology.

Establishment of S & T parks with the technical assistance of Iranian institutes is the priority of the government, as scientific research is considered one of the most important tools for achieving economic prosperity, official said. He said PC 1 for establishment of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Science centers and museum at university of Karachi and Balochistan are under preparation. Around 15 collaborative proposals with counterpart organizations in Turkey, Argentina, European Union Uzbekistan,Mexico and Russia are submitted to Ministry for approval, he told.