LAHORE - Young star Yousuf Azeem Makhdoomi won the 1st National Youth Chess Championship held here at the University of Lahore (UoL). Yousuf of Faisalabad outclassed his opponents by winning eight out of nine games. U-16 category was won by Rana Sufyan, also from Faisalabad, while the champion in U-14 category was M Mahen Mughal from Lahore. The first ever U-18 youth championship was organised by Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) in cooperation with UoL. In girls’ section, winners were Mushal Fatima (Lahore) in U-18, Areej Maqsood (Karachi) in U-16 and Mehak Gul (Lahore) in U-14. Ahmad Mustafa distributed prizes and shields at the closing ceremony. The winners in all categories will take part in Asian Youth Chess Championship in New Delhi, India this year.–Staff Reporter