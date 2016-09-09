Katie Holmes gave her mother a glamorous night out on the town ahead of New York Fashion Week.

Kathleen A. Stothers-Holmes joined her famous daughter on the red carpet on Wednesday night for the Cartier Fifth Avenue Grand Reopening Event at the Cartier Mansion. Katie wore a whimsical gold-colored Valentino gown, while her mother donned an elegant black and white pants suit.

The mother-daughter outing was in celebration of Kathleen's birthday. Earlier in the day, the 37-year-old actress shared a flashback photo of her look-alike mom, along with a sweet message. "Happy Birthday to my beautiful kind smart determined loving courageous mom!!!!!!!" she captioned the Instagram image. "We are so blessed to be your children and to have our children have u as their grandma ❤️ #inspiration #joy #strength #love."

In addition to posing for photographers, Katie also shared more personal pics from their night out together.

#Cartier #mymomandme #valentino #nyc A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:59pm PDT

#nyc ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:57pm PDT

Katie had a fun summer in the city. The former Dawson's Creek star has been out and about with her 10-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, who has become quite the Broadway fan. Check out Suri's meet-and-greet with Leona Lewis after seeing her in Cats.

